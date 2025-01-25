Budget 2025 anchored by inclusivity – MP Williams

Member of Parliament (MP) Lee Williams has expressed his commendations for the massive $1.382 trillion budget, stating that the initiatives are transformational and inclusive.

He made these remarks during his contribution to the ongoing budget debates on Friday, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).

Member of Parliament, Lee Williams

Before delving into his contribution, MP Williams commended Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh for presenting an economic strategy that caters to all Guyanese.

According to him, the budget builds upon previous frameworks, which has led to immense and tangible changes in communities across Guyana.

“We have seen transformational changes in every town, every village across Guyana …as we move our country to a Secure, Prosperous, and Sustainable Guyana,” he expressed.

The parliamentarian rapped the parliamentary opposition for their unrealistic and lofty proposed measures, reminding the National Assembly of their tainted track record while in office.

For instance, the Because We Care cash grant totaling $10,000 was squashed, depriving families and school-age children including those from the hinterland from much needed support. Not only did they squashed the initiative, but replaced it with a $2,500 uniform voucher that had little to no impact.

Furthermore, thousands of hinterland youths were fired from the Youth Entrepreneurship and Apprenticeship Programme (YEAP), even though the coalition promised to bring about a good life for all.

Against this backdrop, the MP questioned the opposition’s ability to fulfill their new promises that are now being presented to Guyanese.

In drawing contrast to the parties’ capability, he highlighted improvements in the health sector, with communities in the Upper Mazaruni now being able to conduct surgeries locally, eliminating the need to travel to Georgetown, thanks to strategic investments.

Additionally, telemedicine centres have been established in at least 50 villages, with the latest being in Kako, Region Seven.

He also informed the August house that information and communication technology (ICT) hubs are now providing students the opportunity to pursue tertiary education, with high-speed internet installed.

Members of communities in Region Seven have also begun receiving their $100,000 cash grant, which he said rebukes the opposition’s claim of the budget not centred around people.

In concluding his presentation, MP Williams reaffirmed his support for the 2025 budget, stating that it aligns with the PPP/C’s vision for a better Guyana.

He also encouraged the parliamentary opposition to examine the PPP/C’s track record and support the 2025 budget for all Guyanese.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

