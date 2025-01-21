Budget 2025 has nothing to do with elections – PM Phillips

The whopping $1.38 trillion budget that was proposed in the National Assembly last Friday was crafted with a central focus on meeting the needs of the people and fast-tracking the country’s socioeconomic development.

It was not crafted with the upcoming elections in mind but for the improvement of the daily livelihoods of the Guyanese public.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips interacting with residents along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway

This was robustly asserted by Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips on Saturday during an interview on the ‘Budget in Focus’ programme.

The programme was aired on the National Communications Network (NCN).

“Budget 2025 signifies a continuation of a development process that started when we took office in August 2020…it is the fifth developmental budget, it’s like putting the icing on the cake. It has nothing to do with elections, it has to do with development,” the prime minister emphasised.

Reminiscing on the journey, Prime Minister Phillips said that the PPP/C Government managed to achieve major milestones over the past four years.

The country has moved from a restricted-like approach to one that is limitless with opportunities and modern infrastructure.

To further propel this achievement, the government, in its fifth year, decided to establish a rigorous scheme based on the feedback of the Guyanese population.

“Like myself and all the other ministers and the president, we go into communities and meet the people. Those people have been complaining and so what we decided to do is to craft a development plan to improve the livelihoods of the people,” Prime Minister Phillips stated.

Last Friday, Senior Minister within the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh announced several measures that are in the budget this year.

