Budget 2025 promotes women empowerment – MP Veersammy

Member of Parliament (MP) Bhagmattie Veersmammy lauded the $1.38 trillion Budget 2025, describing it as ‘people-centred,’ and one that promotes women’s empowerment.

During her presentation in the National Assembly on Friday, she emphasised, “Budget 2025 offers our people goodwill, increased wages, salaries, improved conditions of living, wealth creation through education, skills training, job creation, entrepreneurship and so much more.”

She noted that the measures in the budget build on the promises and achievements of the PPP/C government since returning to office in August 2020.

Despite global challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, floods, and geopolitical tensions, MP Veersmammy stated that the government has achieved remarkable progress in every region. With economic policies focused on wealth creation as well as the injection of billions of dollars in disposable income into the hands of Guyanese.

She did not shy away from addressing criticism from the opposition while highlighting the stark differences in governance. She reminded the house of the previous administration’s implementation of ‘draconian taxes’ and mismanaging the economy, leading to widespread job losses and poverty during their time in office.

The MP noted that budget 2025 outlines a robust investment aimed at reducing disparities between rural and urban areas as she revealed that six out of 12 regional hospitals will be operational this year.

These hospitals will be staffed by newly graduated medical professionals and international recruits if necessary. This initiative, she explained, ensures access to top-tier healthcare across the country, enabling Guyanese to live longer and healthier lives.

The budget also continues the PPP/C government’s focus on education, a sector Veersmammy described as a ‘key to breaking the cycle of poverty.’

Major milestones include free University of Guyana courses, the cancellation of student loan debts since 2024, and surpassing the manifesto target of 20,000 scholarships with over 29,758 awards. Notably, 72 per cent of scholarship recipients are women, reflecting a commitment to gender inclusivity.

The Women’s Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN) training programme geared towards empowering women has upskilled over 12,000 women. Similarly, the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) have empowered thousands of women.

Another 15,283 individuals employed under the National Party Workers’ Programme in 2024 were women.

The PPP/C Administration has also displayed immense dedication to providing housing to its people.

MP Veersmammy reported the allocation of over 40,000 house lots and the construction of 2,000 homes since 2020. Nearly half of the house lots have been allocated to women, a stark contrast to past policies that excluded them from property ownership. As Guyana continues on its development trajectory, the MP reiterated the PPP/C’s commitment to its vision of a secure, prosperous, and sustainable nation. “We are working night and day to give our people a good life,” she said.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

