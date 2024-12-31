Budget 2025 will provide necessary resources for elections – President Ali

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali said that the 2025 budget will include the necessary funding for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to conduct General and Regional Elections.

Speaking at a press conference at State House on Tuesday, the president reiterated his administration’s commitment to supporting GECOM and safeguarding democracy through free and fair elections.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

“In an election year, I expect that GECOM will need more resources. The budget will take care of all the resources, or additional resources as required for the elections. I am sure that GECOM is already in the process of ensuring that all of its processes are in place to have the elections,” he said.

The head of state emphasised that the government’s priorities are not dictated by an election calendar but by the needs and aspirations of the people.

He asserted that as long as the focus remains on serving the people, “the elections will take care of themselves.”

President Ali also expressed confidence that his government will win the 2025 elections with a huge majority.

A member of the discipline services voting

“Our strategy in terms of development would not change as a result of elections,” the president said and added that his government’s strategy “is about the people. It has always been about the people, never driven by elections, never driven by power. We have already delivered completely on all the promises we made in the manifesto. And that is what the people elected us on.”

The last General and Regional Elections were held on March 2, 2020, following a protracted electoral process that tested the nation’s democratic resilience.

The next elections is scheduled for 2025, but no dates has yet been announced.

