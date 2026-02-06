Budget 2026 expands opportunities, inclusion – MP McAlister

Member of Parliament, Thandi McAlister, has thrown full support behind Budget 2026, describing it as a people-centred plan that prioritises affordable housing, youth development, skills training and inclusive national growth.

Commending Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Kumar Singh, the MP praised the Ministry of Finance and its technical team for crafting a budget that reflects the administration’s commitment to the interests of all Guyanese.

Parliamentary Secretary and Member of Parliament, Thandi McAlister

MP McAlister strongly rejected opposition criticism of the New Building Society (NBS), explaining that the institution has played a pivotal role in expanding home ownership, lowering mortgage burdens and strengthening household stability across the country.

She categorically stated that Budget 2026 demonstrates that Guyana’s historic growth is being translated into real benefits for citizens, with investments felt in homes, classrooms and communities nationwide.

MP McAlister also highlighted the administration’s inclusive political culture, noting that Afro-Guyanese leadership is represented at the highest levels of decision-making. She said that opportunity within government is based on ability and commitment, not exclusion.

Placing special emphasis on youth development, the MP said that Budget 2026 sends a clear signal to young people that their time is now, through sustained investments in training, job creation, entrepreneurship and emerging sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing and the orange economy.

She said, “Budget 2026 sets the tone, putting people first, ensuring that Guyana’s historic growth is not a distant headline, but a tangible reality felt in every Guyanese family.”