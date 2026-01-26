Budget 2026 theme: Putting People First



Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, on Monday said Budget 2026 is firmly anchored in the principle of “Putting People First,” as the government advances policies that translate national prosperity into tangible improvements in the daily lives of Guyanese.

He highlighted unprecedented investments in health, education, housing and water infrastructure, alongside large-scale job-creation and skills-training initiatives that have placed more Guyanese into work than at any other time in the nation’s history.

Importantly, Minister Singh said the government fully delivered on its 2020–2025 manifesto commitments, exceeding many of the targets it had set.

Minister Ashni Singh, presenting Budget 2026 in the dome of the Arthur Chung Conference Centre

Against this backdrop, Budget 2026 is informed by the PPP/C’s 2025 manifesto, which places the well-being of the Guyanese people at the centre of the national policy agenda.

He described the Guyana that is being built as one where basic necessities of life are readily available; families can realistically aspire to home ownership; communities are clean, safe and well-maintained; education and training are accessible free of charge; and an expanding economy provides rewarding employment and entrepreneurial opportunities.

As Guyana enters a new phase of development, Minister Singh emphasised that “putting people first” is not merely a slogan, but the central premise guiding the Government’s work and the country’s path forward.