Budget 2026 to support women, children, elderly and vulnerable groups

Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud said Budget 2026 is designed to meet the needs of every Guyanese, especially the nation’s elderly, women, children and other vulnerable groups.

Speaking on Monday during the first day of the budget debate at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), Minister Persaud highlighted that the ministry has been allocated $78.3 billion, with the majority of the funds going directly to citizens.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, during the budget debates

“$70 billion of that [allocation] is going directly into the hands of beneficiaries across the length and breadth of Guyana.”

The minister noted that beneficiaries include recipients of public assistance, persons with permanent disabilities and senior citizens, adding that the number of beneficiaries has increased since the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) took office.

The number of pensioners has grown to more than 90,000, with the government honouring its commitment to double pensions.

Nasten Steven, a pensioner with his cash grant

Minister Persaud said pension payments are on track to reach $60,000, translating to $46,000 per month, along with a $20,000 transportation grant, an electricity grant equivalent to $30,000 per year and a water subsidy.

She added that senior citizens also have access to spectacles, healthcare and eye-testing vouchers.

Pointing to the collaboration with the Ministry of Health, the minister noted that a comprehensive home-based care programme for senior citizens is being rolled out.

She said, for the first time, influenza and pneumonia vaccines are being provided to seniors, alongside an intensive geriatric care programme.

Children with disabilities receive basic computer training

In addition, a new senior citizens’ home will be constructed at Enmore, while trained women from the Women Innovation Investment Network (WIIN) Programme will be engaged in innovative ways to support these care services.

The minister said the WIIN programme has empowered more than 21,000 women across Regions One to Ten, at no cost to participants.

She challenged critics of the budget to speak directly to women who have benefited from the programme, including those operating sewing hubs in Baracara and garment production initiatives in Sophia.

“We continue to advance and champion the rights of women,” Minister Persaud told the house.

The ministry’s training budget has increased from $10.9 million under the previous administration to $330 million to date, with $70 million allocated directly through WIIN for women’s training and empowerment.

New training programme includes culinary arts and garment construction programmes, as well as training in non-traditional fields.

Minister Persaud said 129 women were trained through the City and Guilds programme in areas such as carpentry, welding, masonry, electrical installation and plumbing, with plans to expand the initiative this year.

On gender equality, Guyana has moved up four places on the Global Gender Gap Index in one year and is now ranked 31 out of 149 countries worldwide. Guyana is also ranked eighth in the Caribbean for leadership on gender issues.

Turning to children’s services, Minister Persaud highlighted the establishment of a model early childhood development day-and-night care centre, described as the first of its kind in the Caribbean.

More than 100 women have been trained in early childhood development as part of the initiative.

Touching on child abuse, child abuse remains a serious concern for the government. The ministry has implemented several child protection strategies, including the “Every Child Safe” initiative and a robust parenting programme to tackle this issue.

On trafficking in persons, the minister said new legislation, regulations and policies introduced over the past five years have strengthened Guyana’s response. She noted that the country has maintained Tier One status in the US Department of State.