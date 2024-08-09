Building Expo 2024 drives Guyana’s adaptability to culturally sustainable practices, cohesive growth

The grand International Building Expo 2024 embodies a culture of sustainable practices that drives economic and cohesive growth within the country.

This was robustly disclosed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ministry of Housing and Water’s Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA), Sherwyn Greaves on Thursday evening at the expo’s opening.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ministry of Housing and Water’s Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA), Sherwyn Greaves engaging with President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali just before the start of the opening ceremony of the expo

“This year’s theme, ‘Building on the foundation of sustainability and unity’ captures the essence of our mission and the collective efforts that drive us towards a future built on sustainability practices and cohesive growth,” the CEO asserted.

He noted that Guyana is focused on a new construction area and urban development built extensively on sustainability.

The housing aims to create an environment that nurtures communities, protects the planet, and ensures a prosperous future for generations.

The construction process is being revolutionised with sustainable methods that reduce environmental impacts and enhance durability.

President Ali and Greaves distributing land titles at the building expo

This revolutionary process includes the introduction of pre-fabricated homes that are made from recycled materials. This exemplifies the government’s commitment to reducing waste and promoting eco-friendly solutions.

Most importantly, the massive Silica City project symbolises this commitment as well.

“These initiatives not only address current housing demands but also ensure that we do it responsibly, and promote sustainable development…By embracing sustainability and unity we can build a future that is not only prosperous but also resilient and inclusive,” Greaves said.

With over 500 companies participating in the expo, the CEO noted that the public-private partnership will create ground-breaking solutions within the housing sector.

