Building Guyana’s energy future: local student awarded petroleum engineering scholarship

Twenty-four-year-old Tanika Sam, a young, determined and goal-oriented individual, is preparing to embark on a five-year journey to China to study petroleum engineering, an opportunity made possible through a scholarship offered by the Ministry of Natural Resources in collaboration with the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC).

The scholarship forms part of an ongoing partnership aimed at building local capacity in the oil and gas sector, ensuring Guyanese are equipped with the skills and expertise needed to manage and develop the country’s petroleum resources.

Scholarship Beneficiary, Tanika Sam

“Upon learning that I would have received a scholarship to pursue my bachelor’s degree in petroleum engineering in China, it was an ineffable feeling that took over me. I was not surprised, but it felt like all the hard work and sacrifices that I made were finally paying off,” Sam told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

She said the scholarship means everything and provides the opportunity to broaden her knowledge and gain international experience, returning home with the requisite skills needed to contribute meaningfully to Guyana’s growing energy sector.

During the five-year programme, the budding engineer will study at the China University of Petroleum in Beijing, learning advanced petroleum engineering techniques and gaining exposure to China’s technological innovations in the energy sector.

The scholarship also covers tuition, accommodation, and a living stipend, removing the financial barriers that often hinder students from pursuing studies abroad.

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, described the initiative as a critical step in preparing the next generation of Guyanese engineers to lead in a competitive global oil industry.

He reiterated that the government’s focus is on ensuring the benefits of the oil and gas sector are sustainable, and it starts with training.

Sam underscored that this opportunity is more than academic; it is a chance to represent Guyana on the global stage.

“It was also a humbling moment, because I knew that this opportunity would not only change my life, but it would also allow me to represent my family and country on an international stage,” the young woman shared.

She further added, “that by investing in young people through scholarships and even training programmes. I believe that the government is ensuring that we build local capacity and empower the next generation to lead the endless growth.”

Tanika Sam during a recent lab session

Sam’s advice to young people, specifically young women, is to believe in themselves and not be afraid to pursue careers in industries where women are underrepresented or, more often, a minority.

“Always stay curious and have a learner and beginner’s mindset. Know that challenges and difficulties will come your way, but your determination will always set you apart,” Sam said.

Sam will be graduating from the University of Guyana later this year with an Associate’s Degree in Petroleum Engineering.