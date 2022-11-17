Busy weekend ahead in One Guyana President’s Cup football tournament

The One Guyana President’s Cup football tournament will have a busy weekend ahead, with matches continuing in Regions 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 10.

REGION 2

The Anna Regina Multilateral School ground will be buzzing Saturday (November 19), when Mainstay takes on Henrietta from 13:00 hrs, and Capoey faces Dartmouth at 15:00 hrs.

On Sunday, Wakapau and Supenaam will collide at 13:00 hrs, followed by Lima Sands versus Tapakuma at 15:00hrs.

REGION 3

A Doubleheader is scheduled for the National Track and Field Centre in West Demerara on Friday (November 18) and Sunday (November 20).

On Friday, Uitvlugt versus Bagotville from 18:00 hrs will kick things off, followed by Pouderoyen and Wales at 20:00 hrs.

Stewartville and Crane will get things going in the first match on Sunday at 18:00 hrs, while Parika will play for back-to-back victories when they face a star-studded Dem Amstel side at 20:00 hrs.

REGION 4

Sunday, at the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) National Training Centre, St. Cuthbert’s/Kuru Kurur/Swan will make the trip down the Linden Soesdyke Highway to face Albertown/Bourda at 12:30 hrs, then the Timehri/Soesdyke combination will look to send South Ruimveldt/Tucville packing in their match at 15:00 hrs.

REGION 5

In Berbice, at the Rosignol Community Centre Ground, a doubleheader on Friday will bring together #42 and Weldaad at 18:00 hrs, followed by Ithaca and Hopetown at 20:00hrs.

REGION 6

Over in New Amsterdam, the Scott School will be the battleground for Saturday’s clash between Siparuta and Corriverton at 17:00 hrs in game one, and in the second match from 19:00 hrs, Orella will play South New Amsterdam.

REGION 10

Meanwhile, in Region 10, that zone will be the buzzing, first on Friday at the Wisburg Secondary School ground, where Christianburg and Half Mile will play at 18:00 hrs. The second match will be between Wisroc and Silvertown from 20:00 hrs.

On Saturday, football will return to the community of Ituni for the first time in ages as the home side takes on their rivals from the Berbice river (Kwakwani) at noon.

Aroima will face the Mines in the second match at 14:00 hrs.

On Sunday, action will return to the Wisburg Secondary School ground where West Watooka will look to send Alley/Valley out of the tournament at 18:00 hrs; match two, Central Mackenzie versus South Amelia’s Ward at 20:00 hrs.

The One Guyana President’s Cup is a collaborative effort between the Government of Guyana, the GFF and the Kashif and Shanghai Organization.

