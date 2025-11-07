Buxton vendors to relocate to facilitate road construction project

Vendors who conduct business along the Railway Embankment in Buxton along the East Coast of Demerara will soon be relocated to allow the completion of the ongoing roadworks.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill, along with his technical team, inspected the area on Friday, which will be constructed into a market tarmac. The vendors will still be able to continue their 24-hour operations.

He made it clear that the property is the government’s and falls under the Buxton-Foulis Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC).

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill with residents and vendors of the Buxton community

With 42 vendors already identified for relocation, the minister has asked the NDC to select representatives from among them to advocate for their collective interests.

Some of the vendors who attended the consultation exercise

The market tarmac will be upgraded to create a more attractive and comfortable environment for vendors, with newly designed stalls. It will include modern amenities such as washroom facilities and adequate lighting. The work is anticipated to be completed within three weeks.

“You’re going to continue to vend until the tarmac is completed, and then we’ll transition. I’ll come back within three weeks, which will take us to the end of November, and you will have your facility for Christmas,” the minister noted.

Vendors visiting the proposed location for the market tarmac

Minister Edghill also spoke with residents whose properties are in the alignment of the ongoing road-widening project.

He informed them that the structures must be removed in the coming week to allow the works to proceed.