Buzz Bee Dam–Land of Canaan highway surges ahead, unlocking thousands of acres for development

After more than a year of delays stemming from land acquisition challenges, work on the extension of the four-lane highway from Buzz Bee Dam to Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara, is now rapidly progressing.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali visited the area on Tuesday to inspect the ongoing works, noting that issues which had stalled construction in sections behind Garden of Eden have since been resolved.

“That area went beyond a year with challenges related to land acquisition. We have now completed that process, and work has commenced there,” the president said, pointing to sections that had remained uncleared during the initial phases of construction.

President Irfaan Ali, accompanied by the engineers on the project site at Cuffy Dam, Friendship, East Bank Demerara

The Head of State explained that resolving these challenges was critical to keeping the project on schedule, particularly as contractors moved beyond the foundation stage to maximise productivity during the dry season.

Foundation being laid for the new highway

President Ali stated that the highway extension is a key driver in opening up tens of thousands of acres of new land, much of which is privately owned or leased, thereby transforming areas that were once swamps into high-value development zones.

“When we started, these lands were completely swamped. Today, you are seeing massive construction, warehouses, office complexes and other developments. That is value created. That is what infrastructure does,” he said.

Aerial view of the construction works for the new Buzz Bee Dam to Land of Canaan four-lane highway

He noted that land values along the corridor have risen significantly, with some areas now valued at hundreds of millions of dollars per acre, a direct result of the government’s investment in modernising the country’s infrastructure.

During the site visit, President Ali was briefed on the technical aspects of construction, including the installation of vertical wick drains and geotextile fabric to stabilise the porous soil. Specialised equipment is being used to drive the drains between 10 and 18 metres below the surface to facilitate drainage.

Wick drains (vertical drains) are being installed along the highway

“This process requires patience. Six to eight feet of sand will be placed on top of the base level, and the settlement pattern is monitored continuously,” the president explained.

He also addressed labour-related challenges affecting major infrastructure projects, revealing that an assessment showed average labour turnout rates below 35 per cent across government projects in December.

“That is a culture we have to avoid if we are to build a resilient and sustainable country,” President Ali said, adding that similar concerns have been raised by the private sector regarding labour availability, productivity and work ethic.

Despite these challenges, the president expressed confidence in the project’s long-term impact. He noted that the highway will significantly reshape the East Bank corridor over the next three years while supporting Guyana’s low-carbon development through the preservation of green zones.

Weekly assessments of settlement levels are ongoing, with a comprehensive site evaluation expected within the next two months.

Contracts totalling $52.5 billion were awarded for the project last year. Once completed, the new highway will connect to the Great Diamond to Craig Highway, which links directly to the Heroes Highway.