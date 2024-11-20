BV community ground to undergo massive upgrade

The Beterverwagting Community Centre ground on the East Coast of Demerara is slated to undergo a massive upgrade for the benefit of the youths.

The centre is expected to see an overhaul of the ground to accommodate sports such as cricket, football, and basketball.

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo speaks to residents about the upgrading of the Beterverwagting Community Centre Ground

This was disclosed by Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo over the weekend during a community meeting with residents.

“I believe that this facility like many others across the country needs significant upgrade…So, I am here today to focus on upgrading the facility. I don’t want to do it just for football, it should be for cricket too, so we need to do back a pitch here,” Dr Jagdeo stated.

The youths also complained of the ground being flooded when it rains due to it being low. As a result, Vice President Jagdeo said that the area will be drained and properly leveled.

According to the Vice President, works are expected to commence with the grading of the ground within the upcoming week.

Vice President Jagdeo stressed that the overhauling of the community ground is important to enhance the skills of the Beterverwagting youths, allowing them to explore their athletic skills.

Since the PPP/C government took office, it has been spending billions on the development of sporting facilities across the country.

A youth of Beterverwagting engages Vice President Jagdeo on the development of the community

“Here in Georgetown, there are 34 grounds between Agricola and Cummings Lodge and we are fixing all of those grounds. In Berbice, there are 125 grounds and we have embarked on a project to upgrade all of those,” Vice President Jagdeo highlighted.

The ground at Palmyra in Berbice, Region Six is also being built to meet international standards. A similar one is also being erected in New Amsterdam.

Meanwhile, the government is nearing the completion of two major sporting facilities in Linden, Region Ten. One of the facilities is to accommodate international football while the other is to facilitate cricket.

The Anna Regina Community Centre Ground in Region Two has also been undergoing major rehabilitation work. Upon completion, this project will mirror the National Stadium at Providence on the East Bank of Demerara.

It is the PPP/C government’s commitment to upgrade every sporting facility in the country to ensure that both the athletic and recreational needs of the citizens are met.

