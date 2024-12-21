Canada announces $3M Caribbean Future Skills Fund for CARICOM

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is set to receive a significant development boost with the establishment of the Caribbean Future Skills Fund by the Government of Canada.

Canada’s Minister of International Development, Ahmed Hussen, has announced that Canada will contribute up to CAD$3 million to establish the fund.

According to a press release from Global Affairs Canada, the fund aims to help build a resilient workforce that can capitalise on technological innovation and contribute to inclusive and sustainable economies in the Caribbean.

Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau reiterated Canada’s dedication to supporting its Caribbean partners in building a resilient and sustainable future for all.

“The Caribbean Future Skills Fund will contribute to economic development while empowering communities to thrive. Together, we are investing in a brighter future for generations to come,” he stressed.

Minister Hussen emphasised that developing technical and vocational skills is essential for young people to become active participants in the workforce.

“Through this investment we are helping to create sustainable employment opportunities for them, contributing to the Caribbean region’s economic growth, resilience, and prosperity,” he said.

In the initial stages, the Government of Canada will work with Caribbean government leaders, CARICOM institutions, Canadian and Caribbean technical and vocational institutions, and private sector partners to examine feasible options for the fund set-up and delivery.

Activities would include support for labour market assessments and the establishment of pilot programmes.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali said this initiative will help advance the region’s youth development agenda.

“Guyana welcomes news of Canada’s commitment to establish a fund that will unlock new opportunities for youth from the Caribbean and promote inclusive high-quality education and training. This partnership reflects our shared vision for long-term reliable economic growth and success,” the Guyanese leader said.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali alongside Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Canada-CARICOM Summit last October

Prime Ministers Dickon Mitchell of Grenada and Mia Mottley of Barbados also welcomed the initiative, adding that it will address brain drain and unlock greater opportunities for women and marginalised and at-risk groups.

Canada has long been committed to supporting technical and vocational education and training in the Caribbean.

In February, the country announced a $9.5 million contribution to Guyana’s One Guyana Digital Skills Development Programme to train young Guyanese for the digital economy. With constant support for the $18.75 million Skills to Access the Green Economy project, Canada has also contributed to the creation of a skilled workforce for climate-related sectors in Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica and Saint Lucia.

