Canada/Guyana Chamber of Commerce signs MoU to propel Guyana’s energy sector 

Canada/Guyana Chamber of Commerce (CGCC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Energy NL, which will serve as a platform to better engage business interests between the energy company and the wider Guyanese business community.

The signing took place on the sidelines of the country’s second International Energy Conference and Expo on Tuesday at the Marriott Hotel, Georgetown.

(Left to right) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Energy NL, Charlene Johnson and Canada/ Guyana Chamber of Commerce Chairman, Anand Beharry signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)

CGCC Chairman, Anand Beharry said the agreement now amplifies other engagements which were already established.

“Today is a very special day for CGCC as we formalise our relationship with Energy NL through this MOU, this agreement has been months in the making and we are finally here to make it a reality. There is extensive business participation in the Guyana market by Newfoundland companies with this agreement we hope to accelerate those engagements,” Beharry stated.

Energy NL was founded in 1977 to represent the supply and service sector of the energy industry. Today, the energy company represents over 460 member organisations worldwide which are involved in or benefit from, the energy industry of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Energy NL, Charlene Johnson shared the breakthrough transformation experience of Newfoundland and Labrador when they discovered oil and gas.

She noted that it was a time when the foundation of the economy was collapsing.

The CEO said this experience is similar to Guyana’s transformation, as she emphasised her commitment to sharing Energy NL’s expertise and knowledge with stakeholders in Guyana.

“I am pleased on behalf of Energy NL to enter into this Memorandum of Understanding with the Canada- Guyana Chamber of Commerce, so that we can both take advantage of our shared experiences, our know-how and the desire to succeed for the mutual benefit of our membership. The opportunity here in Guyana is inspiring, I am thrilled to finally be here to see it and experience it. I look forward to helping Energy NL and our members to play a role in Guyana’s success,” she noted.

Meanwhile, Energy NL members and energy sector participants have come to Guyana to share their expertise and exchange knowledge. However, more partners within the energy sector are expected to come on board through the government’s innovative initiatives in the energy sector.

