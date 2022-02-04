Cane View squatters relocated, compensated for properties- Minister Croal

Some 20 residents, who were squatting along Block ‘X’ Plantation Herstelling (Cane View) were relocated to Farm and Herstelling Housing Schemes, East Bank Demerara, paving the way for the construction of the Eccles to Diamond four-lane road.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, M.P, made this announcement on Friday, during his presentation on day five of the national budget debates during the 41st sitting of the 12th Parliament.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, M.P.

He reported that the housing ministry’s Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), after extensive consultations with 35 households, allocated house lots to the residents at no cost to them.

Minister Croal said each property owned by the residents was valued by the valuation department of the Ministry of Finance. This reflected the current market value of each property.

So far, 21 households have been fully compensated, 20 house lots have been allocated-15 at Herstelling and five at Farm village.

“Each household will receive financial compensation in full based on that valuation. These citizens are expected to relocate within three months of receiving their compensation and as at February 1st, 13 of the allottees began construction of their new homes… We will very soon issue them with their land titles,” Minister Croal said.

The issue was raised by opposition’s Nima Flue-Bess during her presentation on Tuesday, when she called for government’s ‘urgent attention’ in several communities particularly, the Cane View squatter settlement.

Minister Croal said he was baffled as to why the MP would make this call since she is a resident of that area, and as the Opposition’s geographical representative, should be more au fait with what is happening there.

He reminded the house that Cane View is a rural informal settlement situated on a portion of reserved land. The settlement is bounded by the Guysuco canal to the west and a drainage trench to the east.

There is no physical infrastructure, electricity or water distribution network in the area, and the portion of land that residents occupy is a reserve, which has to be absorbed in the construction of the Eccles to Great Diamond four-lane highway.

Today, the residents have been resettled in a more cohesive, sustainable and safe community, equipped with access to basic amenities including electricity and water. They will experience an improved quality of life as proud owners of their own homes.