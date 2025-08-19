CANU adapts to evolving threats in the drug trade

– Guyana’s counter-narcotics agency gains international recognition as it dismantles trafficking networks and strengthens global partnerships

The latest episode of Safeguarding Our Nation takes viewers deep inside the operations of the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU), Guyana’s lead counter-narcotics agency, as it confronts increasingly sophisticated drug trafficking threats across air, land, and sea.

Episode 9 reveals how drug traffickers are shifting tactics, including low-flying aircraft, post-clearance contamination of containers, and new maritime smuggling routes. However, CANU is adapting quickly, strengthening surveillance, training officers in advanced detection, forging new intelligence partnerships, and working closely with the Guyana Defence Force, Guyana Police Force, and Guyana Revenue Authority. Its partnerships now extend across CARICOM and globally, with agencies such as the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the United Kingdom National Crime Agency (NCA), and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

“Drug trafficking threatens our national security, our economy, and our international reputation,” said CANU Director James Singh. “Our job is to detect, disrupt, and dismantle these networks, and we are doing so with increasing success. International confidence in CANU is stronger than ever.”

Director Singh’s appearance comes just days after CANU confirmed credible death threats against him from an international criminal network. Despite this, he says the work continues.

“We will not be intimidated,” Singh stated. “This is proof that our operations are working. We are being taken seriously, and that is exactly the message we want to send.”

The episode explores how CANU is disrupting supply chains before drugs reach their destination, while also building prevention programmes through its Drug Information Network. Tips from the public continue to play a vital role in successful operations, and the agency is preparing for the next wave of threats, including synthetic drugs and international trafficking rings.

Filmed on location at CANU’s new national headquarters, currently under construction, the episode includes a first look at the facility that will house expanded operations in the near future.

About Safeguarding Our Nation:

Safeguarding Our Nation is a national conversation series on security, leadership, and public trust. Each episode features interviews with Guyana’s top security leaders, exploring challenges and reforms across policing, national defence, and community safety. The series aims to foster informed dialogue and give citizens a transparent look at how security institutions are evolving to serve the public.

