CANU takes proactive stance against synthetic drug issue

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) is taking proactive action to combat the emerging synthetic drug, ‘Strawberry Quick,’ before it becomes widespread.

This drug is a methamphetamine variant that is dangerously disguised as the children’s candy Pop Rocks. It mimics its appearance, smell and ‘popping’ sound.

CANU Head James Singh said the agency is developing and implementing plans to raise awareness among vulnerable groups and disrupt the drug’s distribution.

While reports of drugs in schools exist, CANU has not found any evidence to support these claims, Singh told the Department of Public Information (DPI) Friday last.

He confirmed that small quantities have been found in clubs and other social gatherings.

Described as ‘coffee in tablet form,’ the highly addictive drug gives users a surge of energy and a euphoric feeling.

However, it carries severe risks, including psychosis, muscle breakdown, seizures, and brain haemorrhaging.

CANU’s investigations revealed that the drug is being dispersed from Europe through the drug trafficking transit associated with high-grade marijuana and cocaine.

Guyana’s geographical location as a ‘middle-man’ between drug suppliers and consumers puts the country at risk of having trace supplies being left from drug transports.

CANU is actively taking a preventative approach to educate students about it, given its deceptive candy-like appearance.

“So rather than waiting until this becomes a problem, we believe in awareness…We want to make sure we sensitise people and raise their awareness. Whether it be at schools, at clubs [or] any gathering, if you see it, report it,”the Singh said.

The agency has already kickstarted its awareness initiatives by publishing an informative bulletin in collaboration with the Ministry of Education.

CANU’s inter-agency cooperation with other relevant ministries, joint services agencies and the drug information network remains strong and key in addressing these emerging issues.

While explaining CANU’s plans, Singh revealed intentions to enter vulnerable communities to establish a more pronounced presence in areas closely related to drug trade routes.

The agency’s new headquarters will greatly aid in facilitating these community engagements, reaffirming that CANU is not “just enforcement” but also an agency dedicated to informing and protecting.

Budget 2025’s allocations for the agency will also play a pivotal role in bolstering its abilities to fight narco-trafficking.

