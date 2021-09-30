Caribbean Cinemas (Amazonia) opening proud moment for Gov’t -PM

-Says Guyana will witness unprecedented rate of modernisation in the next 10 years

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips called this evening’s opening of the Caribbean Cinemas at the Amazonia Mall in Providence, a proud moment for his Government.

He said that the investments being made on the East Bank are due to the drive and efforts of the PPP/C, who envisioned the growth and expansion of the corridor during its early stages of development.

The East Bank corridor, according to the Prime Minister, is “now exploding with economic opportunities and activities”.

The Senior Government Official, who was the guest speaker at the ceremonial opening of the cinemas, said that the investments that were made in housing and infrastructure increased population density, which amplified the need for businesses and services and additionally employment and other economic activities.

He added that having a second Caribbean Cinemas in Guyana (the first is at the Giftland Mall) is also reflective of the country’s growth.

“Guyana’s economy is growing, and this expansion will create rapidly increasing opportunities. The floodgates of economic opportunities have been opened.”

This growth, stimulated by the country’s transformative development agenda, according to the Prime Minister, is creating more international interest.

He pointed to last November’s Systematic Country Diagnostic (SCD) of Guyana, which highlighted the World Bank’s projections of a three-fold increase over the next 10 years for the country. He said that the World Bank also estimated that Guyana’s per capita GDP can exceed US$16,900 by 2030, which would enable the country to attain high-income status.

MODERNISATION

“The next 10 years will be critical in our country’s history. During this time, Guyana will witness an unprecedented rate of modernisation. We are developing a world-class infrastructure to promote modernisation. Our roads and bridges programmes attest to the investments which we are making to build infrastructure that will both support and stimulate economic activities.”

The Prime Minister pointed to the importance of businesses like the Amazonia Mall, which have adapted to the impending economic explosion.

He also challenged those lagging behind to make the necessary adjustments.

“The local business community cannot remain static. They must aim to grow and expand, including new areas, product lines, services and manufacturing. As the market grows, businesses must be prepared to expand and modernise their operations to seize the economic opportunities which will arise.”

The Prime Minister noted that his Government would continue to put systems in place to keep the country’s infrastructure and its people updated with the forthcoming transformation. Among the areas of interest, is to create a robust industrial sector, hence the need to ensure cheaper energy, and to create highly educated and skilled human resources.

CEREMONIAL OPENING

At the official opening, the Prime Minister also thanked the management of Caribbean Cinemas. “I want to commend Caribbean Cinemas for making this investment here at Amazonia Mall. We need to plan for the future and Caribbean Cinemas with this investment, has an eye to the future. I congratulate them, and I know that this will not be the last of their expansion plans.”

Director of Operations at Caribbean Cinemas George Borges gave an overview and mentioned the protocols in place, while General Manager of Amazonia Mall Sandra Bipta said that having the cinema experience at the mall is expected to enhance family time.