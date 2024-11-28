CARICOM countries to receive $123M in humanitarian support from Guyana – Min Todd

As part of its humanitarian efforts in the Caribbean region and further afield, the National Assembly on Wednesday approved some $123 million for support to CARICOM nations.

In recent years, Haiti has been torn by severe gang violence.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hugh Todd, MP on Wednesday in Parliament

According to a UN report, more than 2,500 people were killed or wounded across Haiti between January and March of this year. This violence has sent citizens into different parts of the country, further compounding the challenges faced by a shortage of food, water and other essential items.

Making the request during the 89th Sitting of the National Assembly, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, MP, emphasised the government’s support for regional stability.

“President Ali, who is also CARICOM’s lead on humanitarian efforts, we have undertaken as a government and people to make a donation in kind to the Haitian people,” Minister Todd said.

Further, he pointed out that the government has taken note of Hurricane Beryl which devastated a number of Small Islands Developing States (SIDS) in the Caribbean. T

“You would recall, Mr Speaker that in June or July they’ve had the Hurricane Beryl which had a devastating effect on the OECS countries…Guyana stepped up as usual, and apart from sending support in terms of rebuilding efforts, we also gave contributions in kind to OECS countries. That accounts for the sums you’re seeing there,” he explained.

Just a few days ago, Heads of Government of Caribbean nations met in Guyana to discuss the issues of crime and gang violence in the region.

Between 2019 and 2024, regional security budgets increased by 154 per cent, redirecting substantial resources away from critical sectors like healthcare and public services, ultimately depriving citizens of essential services.

In July, the first shipment of relief aid was handed over to Grenada’s Minister for Climate Resilience, the Environment, and Renewable Energy.

The initial consignment comprised vital items such as generators, water purification tablets, batteries, hygiene products, other necessities critical for immediate relief and recovery efforts.

