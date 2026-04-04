Cash grant distribution to begin Thursday in Region Nine – President Ali

Thousands of residents in Region Nine will begin receiving government cash grants from Thursday, as part of a nationwide initiative to deliver direct financial support to citizens.

President Irfaan Ali made the announcement during the commissioning of the Karasabai airstrip on Saturday, revealing that more than 1, 200 persons in the region have already registered to benefit.

President Ali at the commissioning of the Karasabai airstrip

“From Thursday, the cash will come to all those who have registered. That process will start, and we will ensure it reaches every eligible person,” the president assured.

He emphasised that the initiative is part of the government’s broader effort to strengthen financial stability among households, particularly in hinterland communities.

In Region Nine, the rollout is expected to be supported by improved transportation systems, including air access.

This allows for faster and more efficient distribution of funds to remote villages.

The president noted that, with enhanced infrastructure, including the newly commissioned airstrip, cash and other resources can now be delivered in a timely manner, reducing delays that previously affected hinterland residents.

“Very soon, planes will be bringing pension and cash grant payments directly into communities like Karasabai,” he explained.

The head of state highlighted that the cash grant programme complements a wide range of existing social support measures, including old age pensions, public assistance and child-focused grants.

These initiatives, he said, represent billions of dollars in annual investment aimed at improving livelihoods and reducing financial burdens on citizens.

“This is not just about promises. This is about delivering real support to families across Guyana,” President Ali stated.

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