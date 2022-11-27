CCAC hosts inaugural Suppliers Compliance Awards Ceremony

The inaugural Suppliers Compliance Awards Ceremony and Gala was on Friday hosted by the Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission (CCAC) at the Pegasus Suites and Corporate Centre in Kingston.

The ceremony serves to highlight and celebrate those businesses that excel in consumer rights.

Awardees at the inaugural Suppliers Compliance Awards Ceremony

Consumer rights refer to the right to be informed about the quality, quantity, potency, purity, standard and price of goods to protect the consumer against unfair trade practices.

Director of Business, Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, John Edghill stated that events of this kind are important for building a better future for Guyanese.

“This is a very important day for us as Guyanese. And as Guyanese, we are moving in a particular direction. Currently, we know the growth that we are projected to enter into. Guyana in 2022 will look vastly different from how Guyana in 2030 will look. It will look very different in 2040 and the next decade that proceeds.

“But the actions that you take now are the actions and inputs that will build that tomorrow that we want,” he noted.

Director of Business, John Edghill

Mr. Edghill also urged younger Guyanese to take up the mantle from the elders, as it pertains to advocating for consumer rights in the country.

The awards ceremony saw numerous companies being nominated and winning awards across a range of categories.

The Consumer Rights Advocate of the Year award, which seeks to reward an advocate who has made noteworthy contributions to improve consumer protection, went to Mr. Pat Dial.

Dial has a track record of consistently promoting and protecting consumer rights.

Other winners were Massy Distribution Guyana Inc. Agricultural Machinery & Spare Parts, in the ‘Best Warranty Policy’ category; Caribbean Motor Spares won ‘Most Compliant Auto Industry’; Telco Solutions won ‘Most Compliant– Electronics’, and Silvie’s Industrial Solutions copped the award for ‘Most Compliant— Other Industries’.

John Lewis Styles was awarded the prize for ‘Best Consumer Experience’.

The 2023 Awards programme will include Media Awards, which will cover both print and electronic media.

