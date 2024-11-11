CCAC issues Holiday Shopping Advisory to Consumers and Suppliers

As the busy holiday and Christmas shopping period approach, the Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission (CCAC) takes the opportunity to remind consumers to ensure that they receive value for money by being vigilant and asserting their consumer rights in keeping with the Consumer Affairs Act, (CAA) No. 13 of 2011. Suppliers are also reminded to be compliant and adhere to the law.

It is anticipated that during the Festive Season, there will be a spike in consumer complaints at the Commission. Especially in relation to purchases of Electrical and electronic appliances.

It is advised that, consumers should make a list and research products/services and suppliers before deciding on the final purchase. All contracts/agreements be thoroughly read and understood before signing.

Consumers are also urged to demand a receipt for all purchases since receipts serve as sufficient proof of purchase to facilitate a return, refund, or exchange.

All items should be inspected before final purchase and written warranties no less than 6 months should be requested.

The return of non-defective goods should be done within 7 days of its purchase and the goods should be in their original package, unused, and not tampered with. In this instance, a supplier can charge up to a 10% restocking fee in keeping with the Law.

Suppliers should refrain from displaying the “No Refund” signs or refuse to offer refunds, returns, or exchanges as guided by the conditions under the Consumer Affairs Act.

Consumers can easily file complaints online at ccac.gov.gy.

Consumers are encouraged to call the CCAC at 219-4410/3 or WhatsApp at 625-0557 for inquiries.

