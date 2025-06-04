CDC responds to high wind damage in Kaneville, Uitvlugt, and other communities

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) has launched a coordinated emergency response and damage assessment following a high wind event that affected multiple communities across Guyana on June 2, 2025.

Preliminary reports indicate that several areas experienced significant wind gusts, leading to structural damage to homes, schools, and other public infrastructure.

The CDC has deployed rapid assessment teams in collaboration with regional authorities. Their immediate focus is on assessing the needs of displaced individuals, evaluating damage to critical infrastructure, and identifying requirements for emergency relief efforts.

In Kaneville, East Bank Demerara, CDC officers and representatives of the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) visited the area this morning to distribute essential relief items to residents whose homes were affected by the high winds and heavy rains. Several households reported structural damage, prompting a swift response from the national agency.

Simultaneously, CDC assessment teams were dispatched to Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara, where homes and public buildings were impacted by the high winds and heavy rainfall on Sunday night and Monday morning. These assessments will determine the urgent needs of displaced individuals, evaluate damage to critical infrastructure, and identify requirements for emergency relief efforts.

The CDC is actively conducting damage assessments and coordinating relief in other communities affected by high winds across Regions 3, 4, and 5. These include Hope, Melanie, Cane Grove, Mahicony, and Bare Root.

As part of its ongoing disaster response strategy, the CDC remains engaged in damage verification, relief distribution, and coordination with national and regional stakeholders to ensure timely support to all affected communities.

For more information or to report on any impact to your home or community, contact the Civil Defence Commission: Tel: +592 600-7500 | +592 226-1027 | Email: info@cdc.gy | Facebook: @CDCGuyana