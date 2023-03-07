Celebrating in unity, brotherhood and happiness − Prime minister, gov’t officials join Holi celebration at GCC ground

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, ministers of government, members of the diplomatic corps and other officials joined citizens in the celebration of Holi or Phagwah as it is also known, at the Georgetown Cricket Club ground (GCC), on Tuesday.

The event was hosted by the Indian High Commissioner to Guyana, Dr. K.J. Srinivasa.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips

Phagwah, also known as the Festival of Spring, is a Hindu festival that celebrates the eternal and divine love of Radha and Krishna and symbolises the triumph of good over evil. It is celebrated by both Hindus and non-Hindus in Guyana.

In his address, Prime Minister Phillips said there is a certain beauty about the festivities that must be highlighted; it is a day where Guyanese lay aside their inhibitions and celebrate brotherhood, togetherness and happiness.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd and Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal at the Holi celebration at the GCC ground

Emphasising the sentiments and positive behaviours the festivities evoke among the people each year, the prime minister said, “The nature of this celebration is truly remarkable.

“This is an important thought that we should hold on to, just as we are able to blend beneath a mixture of colours, then so too can we achieve oneness and unity in our minds through a collective commitment of tolerance, love and brotherhood.”

Persons participating in the festivities

PM Phillips noted that this collective commitment is the goal of the PPP/C Government’s ‘One Guyana’ initiative, as it believes that unity will pave the way for a prosperous future for all Guyanese.

Speaking about its significance, Dr. Srinivasa emphasised that Holi is a festival that is deeply embedded in the cultural fabric of the nation and that people eagerly await its arrival in anticipation of the joy it brings.

Persons participating in the festivities

He also noted that the celebrations have become a global phenomenon, with people from many countries around the world joining in the festivities.

The attendees enjoyed a colourful and lively celebration with a wide array of coloured powder and water, cultural songs, dance, and the vibrant sounds of tassa drums.

