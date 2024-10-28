Child labour workshop opens to foster teamwork between agencies

Over 60 employees from various child protection agencies and departments are participating in a two-day child labour training workshop.

The exercise got underway on Monday at the Regency Suites Hotel and will focus primarily on advancing strategies and crafting more effective measures to protect children.

Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton

The Ministry of Labour is partnering with the Ministry of Human and Services and Social Security to facilitate these sessions.

While speaking at the launch, Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton and Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud concurred that the partnership is a necessary step towards creating a unified approach to address one of the most pressing global issues.

Minister Hamilton pointed out the need for guaranteed safety and access to education for all children across Guyana.

He further urged childcare personnel to go beyond removing children from dangerous situations and conduct regular follow-ups to ensure every child is receiving adequate care and education.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud

Similarly, Minister Persaud noted that as the country continues its fast-paced development, persons in authority must utilise their positions to ensure vulnerable children and families are prioritised.

“We need to look at this issue from a very deep level and I think we also need to look at the cases on an individual basis. So, we don’t only look at the child’s situation but what is the family’s situation,” Dr Persaud proffered.

The objective of the discussion is rooted in creating a referral pathway and a plan of action to ensure no child’s case is left unattended.

Persons attending the workshop

Both ministers affirmed the government’s dedication to creating implementable solutions to serious issues affecting the nation’s future generations.

Meanwhile, the attendees were engaged in educational discussions about child labour and its detrimental effects, implementing child labour conventions, laws and penalties, and steps towards eliminating forced labour and trafficking.

