Children 5 to 11 years for COVID-19 vaccination, 12-17 years to get first booster

Guyana is moving ahead with the procurement of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccines for children five to 11 years old, to boost their immunity and protect them against Covid-19.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony M.P., said the vaccine will be rolled out sometime within the coming month.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, M.P

“We are also expecting to get the pediatric Pfizer vaccines. These are vaccines that can be used for children between 11 and five, and by the second week of June we will start making these vaccines available,” he said.

Minister Anthony said while the ministry awaits the arrival of the vaccines, health workers will be trained to safely administer them, as well as understanding how to observe children after taking the jab.

“So, it would allow us to adequately train our staff in the use of the vaccine and once we do that, we’ll start rolling out the vaccine for the five to 11 age group.”

Children 12 to 17 years old will soon access their first booster dose.

Since the World Health Organisation (WHO) approved the reformulation of the US-made Pfizer vaccine for children five to 11 years old, the ministry has been working assiduously to procure the vaccine for its younger population.

Additionally, Minister Anthony said government will soon administer the first booster dose to adolescents (12-17 age group).

“We are also going to be offering for the first-time booster doses for persons 12 to 17 years of age, so again from the first of June, persons within this age category would be able to access a booster dose,” he noted.

Children five to 11 will soon be inoculated against COVID-19.

As of Monday, 34, 691 persons between 12 to 17 years old took the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine while 25, 416 persons are fully inoculated.

The health minister is again calling on parents and guardians to ensure their children are vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus.

He said more children need to come forward as the vaccination rate among this age group is worrisome.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

