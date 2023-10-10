‘Citizens integral to fire prevention efforts’ – GFS

In commemoration of Fire Prevention Month, the Guyana Fire Service is placing emphasis on public awareness and engagement to ensure that citizens are informed of their role in the nationwide fire safety effort.

On Tuesday, the GFS conducted an outreach exercise at City Mall in Georgetown, displaying firefighting equipment and speaking with residents on the importance of fire safety.

Fire Prevention Officer, Sheldon Sauns, said that the exercise is in keeping with the theme of fire prevention month, ‘For the Future of Our Nation, Practice Fire Safety and Prevention’.

“The members of the public play an integral role as it relates to fire safety and fire prevention. It is not only the responsibility of the fire service, but it is a collective effort between both the fire service and the members of the public. The theme this month speaks to collaboration. It is the responsibility of everyone,” he said.

One passerby, Shelly [only name given], told the Department of Public Information, that she was able to learn things she did not know before from the exercise.

“It’s very interesting, and it was a good gesture, especially because of the recent fires. They explained it very well, too, because I learned more about the fire extinguisher and how it can be refilled. I also learned about the fireball, I saw it advertised on TV, but had never seen it before,” she said.

Sauns also noted that the fire service is continuously engaging with vendors at the various markets to sensitise the workers of this mandate. So far, vendors at 11 different markets have benefitted from this exercise.

Last week, the fire service conducted a rescue and firefighting simulation exercise, to enhance its capabilities to respond to fires.

In the coming weeks, the GFS plans to interact with the students of various schools to embed fire safety knowledge in the younger generation so that it becomes second nature in every household.

