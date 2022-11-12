Citizens urged to practice responsible waste disposal during Christmas season

– as third National Enhancement Exercise gets underway

Public Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill is urging citizens to practice responsible waste disposal during the Christmas season, as government continues its efforts to ensure a cleaner, greener Guyana.

The minister made the appeal Saturday morning during the third National Enhancement Exercise, an initiative of President, Dr Irfaan Ali, with support from the private sector and other stakeholders.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill at Stabroek Market square during the National Enhancement Exercise

Minister Edghill was at time overlooking the massive clean-up efforts at the Stabroek Market Square, Georgetown.

“I want to make a special appeal to citizens, whether there is organised leadership or not let’s clean up. Christmas is coming and at a household level people normally do a lot of cleaning. One of the things we don’t want to happen is when you clean up your households, you bring the old chair, the old fridge and the old stove and put it back on the parapet that we are cleaning up right now,” he said.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson cleaning along main street

Minister Edghill encouraged persons to hire a canter to responsibly dispose of their waste at the Haags Bosch dumpsite.

He said “don’t just put it on a donkey cart and carry it to a spot and throw it off because what we are doing here will be in vain. So, we are calling here for responsible behaviour by every citizen.”

Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag cleaning along Durban and Smyth Street with members of the joint services and citizens

Meanwhile, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson, who was overseeing the works along the Main Street thoroughfare called for the support of all stakeholders in this nationwide campaign.

“We are happy to have the support from all the associations, the sports association are now a part of this too, you will see some of the athletes joining us and it is something that is good for the country. So, there is no better feeling than a place that is clean in Guyana. We say the place feels light and when this is done that’s the feeling that we get in the country,” the minister noted.

The Guyana Fire Service joined the sports minister in cleaning the cenotaph and surrounding area for ‘Remembrance Day’ on Sunday, November 13.

Removal of garbage at Stabroek Market Square, Georgetown

Also, Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag and team joined in cleaning Durban and Smyth Street, Georgetown and Mocha/Arcadia, East Bank Demerara.

The minister said the President’s enhancement campaign is a nudge in the right direction geared at developing a sense of responsibility in citizens.

“It was really to get the citizens of Guyana to take responsibility for the environment in their own country, I mean we all have to live in it at the end of the day and we want to be able to create a wave of cleanliness, as well as a sense of responsibility as it regards our environment.”

The Government has committed to the continuation of the nationwide clean-up campaign.

