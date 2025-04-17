Citrus Grove CDC Gets New Boat, Engine

-To generate revenue, transport school children

The community of Citrus Grove in Region One is now benefitting from a new boat and engine, officially handed over on Wednesday evening.

Minister of Housing and Water and Parliamentary Representative of Region One, Hon Collin Croal, led the presentation to the Community Development Council (CDC). In attendance were Regional Chairman, Mr. Brentnol Ashley; Assistant Regional Executive Officer (AREO), Mr. Jason Ramjohn; and CDC Chairperson, Ms. Anita Clementson.

The boat, valued at $500,000, was procured under the 2024 Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) fund, while the engine, costing $950,000, was provided through the 2023 Presidential Grant.

This investment marks a continued commitment by the Government of Guyana to support hinterland and riverine communities through targeted, sustainable interventions.

The new boat will mainly be used to enhance the capacity of the Community Development Council in carrying out its functions by generating income.

It will also assist with the transportation of school children, ensuring they receive better access to education.

In addition to the new vessel, repairs were carried out on another boat, which is being used to support local farmers.

