City residents excited to vote

Citizens living in the capital city turned out early Monday morning to cast their ballots as the 2025 general and regional elections got underway.

At several polling places, citizens said the process was generally smooth and efficient. Many expressed confidence in exercising their democratic right and commended polling staff for their guidance.

Earl Roberts

Earl Roberts, who is visually impaired, says he is happy with the process, noting that the polling staff were very courteous to him.

“The process was smooth; it was quiet and everything was going alright so far,” Roberts said. “The staff were polite. I had no issues, and they cooperated fully.”

The presence of election observers, party representatives and election officials added to the sense of order and transparency at the polling stations.

Gordon Fitzpatrick Vieira told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that upon arriving at the polling place, his experience was nothing short of exemplary.

Gordon Fitzpatrick Vieira

“I thank the people who assisted…I gave my ID card, they showed me which door to go to… the process was very smooth, and I get through right away,” Vieira explained.

First-time voter Akel Barrington stated, “It was quite calm, quite cool, and everything went smoothly.”

Akel Barrington

He further added, “It is my first time voting, so it was very informative…I am glad they explained everything as I went along.”

Residents also shared that they were eager to make their voices heard, explaining that elections are important in shaping the country’s future.

Throughout the day, the DPI will provide timely updates from polling stations across Georgetown and the wider regions, as Guyanese execute their civic duty.