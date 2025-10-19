Citywide drainage mapping to kickstart Georgetown’s revitalisation – President Ali

A massive drainage upgrade programme will soon get underway across Georgetown, as part of the government’s comprehensive plan to revitalise and beautify the capital city.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali made the announcement on Saturday afternoon during the commissioning of the new Cummings Lodge Water Treatment Plant, noting that a full mapping and condition survey of every drain in Georgetown is already being prepared.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivering the feature address at the commissioning of the Cummings Lodge water treatment plant

“I’ve already directed that the full mapping and condition survey of every drain in the city be done and placed on GIS,” the President said. “After that, we will launch a massive drainage programme across every street, every alley, every single area in Georgetown.”

He explained that the drainage initiative forms the foundation of the wider effort to “rescue and revitalise Georgetown,” which also includes improving housing, recreational spaces, and urban infrastructure.

“Your government is actively pursuing the full rescue of Georgetown,” the Head of State affirmed. “We have to clean it up, fix it up, nice it up, and place it among the most beautiful cities in this region.”

President Ali said the government will also conduct a detailed mapping of all housing stock and recreational facilities within the city to guide the creation of a sustainable urban housing plan and improve the quality of life for residents.

He encouraged citizens to partner with the government in this transformation.

“The people of Georgetown will have choices to make,” he said. “We want you to walk this long journey with us.”

The President emphasised that the revitalisation of Georgetown is not optional but an essential part of Guyana’s broader development agenda, aimed at creating a cleaner, greener, and more liveable capital for all citizens.