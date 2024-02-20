CJIA experienced 15 per cent increase in passenger arrivals so far – Min Edghill

The Guyana Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) passenger movements continue to soar as the airport experienced a 15 per cent increase to date.

This marks a significant milestone for the government, more importantly, the country in its post-pandemic recovery efforts.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill at the simple inaugural ceremony of Sky-High Aviation Services at the CJIA on Sunday

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill made the announcement at the simple inaugural ceremony of Sky-High Aviation Services at the CJIA on Sunday.

“I am pleased to inform you that of the 15th of February 2024, we have had a 15 percent increase in passenger arrival movements. Over 2023 with a whooping 2023 increase over the 29 pre-pandemic figures,” he said.

In December during the ministry’s end-of-year press conference, the minister highlighted a steadfast growth trajectory in passenger travel.

In 2023, the airport recorded a total of 729,450 passengers, marking an 11 percent increase from the 2022-year figure of 657,249 passengers.

Additionally, the minister acknowledged the global move of countries gradually returning to pre-pandemic levels of passenger movement.

“It is important to note that many countries worldwide are now returning to their pre-pandemic passenger movement,” he said.

Cheddi Jagan Internation Airport check in cues

Further highlighting that cargo operations at the CJIA have seen similar increases underscoring that a significant part of the airline business is not just passenger traffic but cargo operations.

To date, the airport has seen a notable increase of 11,276 tonnes processed in 2023 compared to 8,924 tonnes in 2024 in cargo operations.

The minister also reported that of 2024, the airport has already seen a 2 per cent increase in imports and a massive 32 per cent increase in exports.

The minister credited the striking results to the country’s thriving agricultural sector and the proactive leadership of His Excellency, the President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

The surge in passenger movements owing to the addition of new airlines, coupled with the expansion of cargo operations and robust trade activities play a pivotal role in the CJIA becoming a key transportation hub in the region. In keeping with the PPP/C government’s manifesto commitment and transformative vision.

In addition, the minister revealed the government’s plan to construct a new Guyana Shop to specialise in highlighting and selling the country’s culture, crafts and cuisines.

He also announced the government has already established MOUs with two partners for the expansion of the CJIA and preparations for the construction of terminal B or two has commenced.

Cheddi Jagan Internation Airport Cheddi Jagan Internation Airport Cheddi Jagan Internation Airport

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

