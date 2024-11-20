CJIA International passenger traffic climbed by 18 per cent

— cargo movement also increased by 19 per cent

Guyana’s aviation sector is experiencing significant growth, with international passenger traffic at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) increasing by 18 per cent this year.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill announced that the airport has processed over 750,000 passengers so far this year, exceeding 2023 figures by more than 20,000.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill delivering remarks at the inaugural ceremony of Liat 2020 at CJIA

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Liat 2020 at the CJIA on Tuesday, Minister Edghill attributed the growth to the addition of nine new airlines since 2020. These include JetBlue, InterCaribbean, Fly Always, British Airways, United Airlines, Sky-High Services, and the latest entrant, Liat 2020.

Upcoming additions Avianca and KLM Airlines are set to enhance connectivity further, offering routes to Bogotá and Amsterdam. KLM airlines are expected to come on board by June next year.

“We have attracted numerous international airlines and we are expanding connectivity to key destinations. This growth is driven by strategic investments in infrastructure, increased demand for air travel, and the country’s emerging economic prominence,” the minister stated.

Liat 2020

The country now offers expanded travel options to destinations such as St. Lucia, London, Cuba, Colombia, Grenada, Brazil, and the Dominican Republic, with Amsterdam and St. Maarten soon to follow.

With these new airlines Minister Edghill highlighted that CJIA’s seating capacity has also significantly increased.

“We have added another 206,000 airline seats and another 105,000 more passenger movement in 2024 alone. Liat 2020, Avianca and KLM Airlines are expected to boost seat capacity further,” he pointed out.

Passengers at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport

Moreover, cargo operations have also surged, with CJIA handling 13,500 tonnes of cargo resulting in a 19 per cent increase in 2024.

According to Minister Edghill, these milestones are the result of deliberate investments and planning by the government, reinforcing Guyana’s emergence as a premier destination in the region.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

