CJIA upgrades near completion

With a significant influx of passengers travelling to and from Guyana, the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) is undergoing extensive renovations to enhance the travel experience and bolster the country’s tourism industry.

The upgrades include an inline baggage system, a commercial centre, a VIP lounge, and a new administrative building.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill inspects works on the CJIA

During an inspection of the ongoing work on Wednesday, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, highlighted the necessity of modern facilities for transit passengers.

He stated, “If we are building out Guyana to be a point connecting the Caribbean and South America, then transit passengers must have an experience. So, we are catering to all of that. We have to keep modernising, keep adding, and keep improving.”

He further announced that within the next two to three months, travellers will notice significant improvements at the airport.

Preview of the VIP lounge at CJIA

Currently, the construction of the VIP lounge and commercial centre is approximately 58 per cent complete, with PD Contracting handling the work.

The new two-story building will feature about 15 new duty-free shops, food concessions, bars, a play area for children, and additional seating within the departure terminals. The centre will also accommodate a new business lounge.

Minister Edghill noted that the design changes to the commercial centre cater to the magnitude of growth experienced.

Commercial Centre being constructed

“If you want to have fine dining because you have a four-hour layover or you come early to the airport because you don’t like to be in the crowd, you must be able to sit and have a hot meal so we want to be able to put those facilities in,” he emphasised.

Additionally, the new and improved inline baggage handling system will eliminate the need for passengers to take their bags to the scanner, as all screening will be done behind the counters to facilitate a more efficient operation.

The minister also revealed that, with the support of the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, a section will be constructed specifically for small vendors to ply their trade.

This module will have organised cubicles for passengers to shop for Guyana’s local products.

Furthermore, a new administrative office is under construction to improve operational efficiency for over 300 airport staff members.

These projects are part of the government’s broader vision to transform CJIA into a world-class facility that caters to the needs of modern travellers and supports the growth of Guyana’s tourism sector.

Ongoing construction on inline baggage system Construction of the CJIA administrative building

