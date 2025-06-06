CLA uninformed, unjustified and in breach of natural justice in their statement on oil pollution Bill – Min. Nandlall

A recent statement by the Commonwealth Lawyers Association (CLA), urging President Irfaan Ali to withhold assent to the Oil Pollution Prevention, Preparedness, Response and Responsibility Bill, has drawn sharp criticism from Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC. The Minister expressed concern over what he described as the CLA’s unjustified attempt at interfering in the constitutional legislative process of a sovereign nation.

Speaking on his weekly programme, Issues in the News, Minister Nandlall questioned the accuracy of, legitimacy and the process through which the CLA’s statement was issued. The statement was shared on May 30. The UK-based organisation, comprising legal professionals from across the Commonwealth, suggested that Guyana’s newly passed legislation may be unconstitutional and in breach of the country’s international obligations.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, SC, Mohabir Anil Nandlall

“The organisation predicated its statement on “good governance” and “a proper democratic process” but at the same time did not see it fit either to consult with their own membership nor offer the Government of Guyana or the National Assembly the opportunity to be heard before issuing the statement. These are important facilities of good governance, democracy and natural justice.”

“I spoke with the President of the organisation. He conceded that the wider membership was not consulted. I also confirmed this by speaking to members of the organisation. Guyana was not offered even the courtesy of the opportunity to respond, an important ingredient in good governance and natural justice but this organisation impudently attempts to lecture Guyana on these concepts,” the Attorney General said.

The Attorney General further charged that the organization requested an Executive President to betray legislation passed by a sovereign Parliament. “At least, one would expect that an organisation of this type would at least understand the grave and far reaching constitutional ramifications that would flow from what they are inviting the President to do. Yet, they invite a President without good reason to reject the will of his country’s Parliament. Very bold and shocking in the least!”

While acknowledging the President has the power to withhold his assent from Bills, under the Constitution, the Attorney General cautioned that, that power is and must be exercised only in exceptional circumstances, none of which exist here.

“Then the Statement makes the bizarre allegation that the Bill attempts to overturn some judicial decision. This led me to wonder whether these people even read the Bill or they issued a prepared statement handed to them by certain self proclaimed experts in Guyana who made similar allegations. Anyone reading the Bill would quickly realise that there is nothing in the Bill that relates to any judicial decision, moreover, to overturn any such decisions.”

The Attorney General expressed the hope that the CLA would act with greater circumspection, maturity and fairness in the conduct of its affairs, in the future.