Clement Rohee sworn in as the new Gecom Commissioner

Former Home Affairs Minister, Clement Rohee was this morning sworn in as the new Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Commissioner by His Excellency, Dr Irfaan Ali.

Rohee, who is also a long-serving politician, is replacing Bibi Shadick, who passed away on Saturday last.

New GECOM Commissioner, Clement Rohee taking the oath

He took his oath before President Ali at the Office of the President, Shiv Chanderpaul Drive.

President Ali, during brief remarks, congratulated Rohee on his new appointment, noting that his experience will add value to the work of the commission, “it will help to strengthen the commission and definitely will benefit our country as a whole.”

“Mr. Rohee is no stranger to our country, he is no stranger to public life and he is no stranger in his pursuit of free and fair elections, of democracy and building a country in which the rule of law defines our action and we are as a people and as a country,” the President stated.

The Head of State affirmed his Administration’s commitment to democracy and to ensuring that the will of the people remains paramount.

“We believe strongly in democracy, this Government will spare no effort in supporting and advancing every opportunity that would strengthen our democracy, improve our adherence to the rule of law, to the respect for each other and the respect of various outcomes as a result of fulfilling our constitutional responsibility.”

He also reaffirmed the PPP/C Government’s support for the Elections Commission.

“An elections commission is tasked with that serious responsibility of ensuring that everything they do secure and protect the will of the people and advance democracy and keep our country within the realm of democratic countries… The work you [GECOM] do is integral to our country, integral to the development of our country, integral to the stability of our country and you have my full support in ensuring that you continue to make decisions that are in the best interest of our country,” the President stated.

He also took time to reflect on the life and work of Shadick noting the indelible contributions that she made to Guyana.

“I want to again thank her for her great service and to thank her family for sharing her with us, this country, sometimes we forget that families make a lot of sacrifices when members of their households or family are called to serve us at different levels of our country.”

Rohee, along with attorneys Sase Gunraj and Manoj Narayan represent the interest of the PPP/C on the Commission.

Now 72 years old, Rohee has extensive experience as he served in several high-level positions within the Party and the Government.

He was Foreign Affairs Minister from 1992 to 2001; Minister of Foreign Trade and International Cooperation from 2001 to 2006 and in September 2006, he became Minister of Home Affairs.

Several Ministers of Government including Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha, Attorney General and Legal Affairs Minister, Anil Nandlall, Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy; Chairperson of GECOM, Justice Claudette Singh and other officials were present at the swearing-in ceremony.

