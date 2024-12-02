Climate-smart agri. training for Beterverwagting, Triumph women, youth

Women and youth from the Beterverwagting/Triumph Community Development Council (CDC) along the East Coast will soon benefit from training in climate-smart agriculture practices, a move designed to improve livelihoods and provide income-generating opportunities.

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha highlighted the financial potential of this initiative, noting that, a single shade house could generate up to $400,000 annually or more.

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha addresses residents and farmers from Beterverwagting

“We can work along with you. This is one way for you to earn more money and contribute to the productive sector in our country. That is how we can eradicate poverty and supplement peoples’ income…” he said during a community outreach at Beterverwagting Community Centre last Saturday.

This follow-up engagement stems from a recent meeting with Vice-President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo.

Additionally, poultry production is set to increase there as 20 women and youth will receive 20 chicks each.

For farmers who are cultivating crops on a large scale, Minister Mustapha committed to providing all the planting materials and ensuring that the required infrastructure is in place.

“We are looking to increase the yield that we are getting now…It is for you to take up the opportunity that the government is creating for you. We want to make your area productive once again,” he stressed.

This week, a technical team from the ministry will work collaboratively with the residents to formulate an agricultural programme aimed at increasing agricultural productivity in the cultivation area.

Additionally, the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) will execute infrastructural works on the access dams and drainage channels, providing better access to the farmlands to increase crop yield.

Minister Mustapha interacts with a resident Minister Mustapha interacts with a resident Scene of the meeting at Beterverwagting Community Centre

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

