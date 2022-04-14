Close to $3B to enhance community roads in Region Six

About $3 billion will be expended to enhance over 1,000 community roads in the East Berbice-Corentyne Region, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, M.P., announced on Monday, during the Cabinet outreach in the region.

He was accompanied by Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, M.P., along with a technical team, to meet with residents from the Bushlot, Wellington Park and Eversham communities.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, M.P

“Those roads are in the mill (sic), and as soon as we are able to allocate resources, we will start the construction, but I can assure you that while we would like to do all, and we are working to do all in these communities, this phase, it will be based on priority,” he stated.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, M.P interacting with residents in Region Six

The upgrades will modernise the infrastructure and provide accessible commute to residents.

It is also in keeping with government’s manifesto promise to significantly improve the lives of residents within the respective communities.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, M.P interacting with residents in Region Six

At present, government’s multi-stakeholder team comprising officials of the Office of the President, Local Government and Regional Development, Public Works and Finance Ministries will make the decision regarding road development in the region.