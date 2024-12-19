Commissioner of Police, deputies sworn in

– Says strong, results-driven leadership in security architecture integral to nation’s prosperity

President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Thursday swore in Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken and four deputies – Ravindrauth Budhram, Wendell Blanhum, Errol Watts and Faizal Karimbaksh.

The simple ceremony was held at the Office of the President, Shiv Chanderpaul Drive, Georgetown.

During his address, President Ali underscored that a strong, result-driven security leadership in the nation’s security architecture, is critical to Guyana’s prosperity.

And, as Guyana continues to be transformed, President Ali said it is important for the force’s leadership to execute their responsibilities in a manner that will build, uphold and extend public trust.

Importantly, he emphasised that the force must function as a unified team, leveraging the diverse skills of its members to address national security challenges that may arise in the future.

“I expect the leadership of the Guyana Police Force and all the men and women who constitute this body of service to our country to act together in unison, in upholding our constitution, protecting our laws, protecting the people of our country,” President Ali expressed in his remarks.

The appointment of these senior police officers reflects the government’s confidence in their ability to fulfill these duties.

President Ali commended the GPF for its international recognition and highlighted the high academic qualifications among the leaders.

“The mere fact that this president has appointed these senior functionaries, our commissioner and deputies demonstrates the confidence we have in their ability individually and collectively to get the job done,” the president stressed.

He also restated the government’s commitment to improving and building a respectful and professional work environment for men and women in uniform.

Already, significant investments have been allocated to improving security infrastructure and provide training to ensure officers are equipped with the necessary skills.

“We want our officers, all our men and women in uniform to work in an environment that is respectful of their uniform, respectful of their service, and they also have to respect the environment and keep the environment in a respectful manner, by conduct, by action, and operation,” President Ali lamented.

Furthermore, the Guyanese leader pointed out that all the constitutional obligations were followed in the appointments of the top cop and his four deputies, including extensive consultations.

He also acknowledged the sacrifices of their families who have enabled their successful leadership in the police force.

Meanwhile, Simon McBean, will be sworn in as Deputy Commissioner when he returns to Guyana’s jurisdiction.

Additionally, Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn; Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall and leaders of the various disciplined services were present at the swearing in ceremony.

