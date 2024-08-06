Commissioning of the Lakeville Health Centre

Yesterday, the Minister of Health, Honourable Dr Frank Anthony, accompanied by the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Honourable Sonia Parag, commissioned the District No.10 Lakeville Health Centre in Region Five. This facility is expected to benefit persons within the community and surrounding areas.

The newly constructed health centre, valued at $46 million, is fully equipped to serve approximately 1,200 residents in De Hoop and neighbouring villages in Mahaica-Berbice.

Minister of Health, Honourable Dr Frank Anthony addressing the audience

During his remarks, the Minister Dr Frank Anthony, stated that the government is working to provide better healthcare, education, and other services to improve lives of all Guyanese.

The Minister disclosed that the Health Ministry is training medical personnel within communities to serve in their respective Region.

“These programmes are here for people to enroll. We have many programmes available, but we need people to come forward and be trained,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, the Honourable Sonia Parag, said that while the infrastructure is necessary, it is also important to have quality service from the human resource personnel in the facilities.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Honourable Sonia Parag addressing the audience

“While the necessary infrastructure is here, the service delivery is equally important”, she noted.

Also in attendance were, Mr Vickchand Ramphal, Regional Chairman Region Five; Mr Faisal Jaffarally , Member of Parliament; Dr Theresa Sarju, Regional Health Officer; Mr Lakeram Marian Doner of the Land and residents within the community.

Cutting the ribbon of the District No.10 Lakeville Health Centre in Region Five

