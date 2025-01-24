Companies from 60 countries, 26 sectors to be on display at Guyana Energy Conference 2025

The Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo (GECSCE), Kiana Wilburg, has encouraged Guyanese and local businesses to take full advantage of the opportunities available at the fourth edition of the conference from February 18–21, 2025.

During an interview on the National Communications Network (NCN), Wilburg highlighted the event’s significance and provided insights on what to expect this year.

This year’s event will feature companies representing 26 sectors and 60 countries and several activities outside of the conference and expo that will be held at the Guyana Marriott Hotel.

Wilburg described this level of involvement as a major achievement, noting that it reflects the global interest in Guyana’s rapidly growing economy.

The high-level event will provide Guyanese businesses with many opportunities to increase their brand awareness, find the right partners to increase their competitiveness and to understand how to navigate the complexities of Guyana’s evolving economy fueled by its oil and gas resources.

The Guyana Energy Conference serves as a key platform for knowledge sharing among policymakers and industry experts. Wilburg also assured that the event will maintain its tradition of attracting key heads of state from the region.

“I dare say, we’re the only ones in the game who are able to bring together this kind of caliber, the crème de la crème within our industry and our region, to have the conversations that are necessary,” she added.

Wilburg dispelled the notion that the event caters only to high-level executives, stating that several activities are designed to engage the general public.

She pointed out that GECSCE has launched several events targeted at individuals who are interested in understanding more about Guyana’s economic outlook and the various industries driving that growth. The event also serves as an avenue for those in search of job opportunities as companies operating in Guyana’s oil industry will be participating.

The CEO stressed the importance of accessibility to a plethora of opportunities, noting that the exhibition will run for four days at a cost of $1,000 daily.

“There is no excuse for any Guyanese to not ensure that they are present to understand who are the movers and shakers of the oil and gas industry, as well as who are the movers and shakers of 25 other industries that are supporting the economic transformation of this country,” Wilburg underscored.

This year’s event will include several new activities beyond the conference and expo, including “Taste of Guyana” a culinary showcase that will occur from February 18 to 21. This event, which will highlight traditional Guyanese dishes, is organised in collaboration with the Ministries of Tourism, Industry and Commerce and Culture, Youth and Sport.

“It’s going to be a culinary extravaganza showcasing the best of Guyana’s dishes that have been known to be part of our heritage,” Wilburg shared.

Ahead of the main event, the GECSCE will host a “Conference Village” in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture on February 17. This initiative will spotlight Guyana’s agricultural sector, with displays of both traditional produce and experimental crops.

“If you’re an agro-processor or within that agricultural landscape, this is an ideal event for you,” Wilburg said.

The GECSCE will also kick off its activities with a 5K Energy Run/Walk on February 16, set to be held on the Marriott Beach in Georgetown. Last year, GECSCE launched an essay competition for students countrywide, which encouraged students to explore the energy sector’s role in Guyana’s development. Prizes include a US$10,000 scholarship.

