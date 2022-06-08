Companies innovating – credit Guyana’s growing economy

Guyana’s oil and gas sector is driving companies in the country to find innovative ways to cater to the rapid transition taking place. This was expressed by Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar who delivered remarks at a launch that allows payment for services at Sol Guyana Inc. via GTT’s Mobile Money Guyana Plus (MMG+).

Persons can now pay for fuel and other items at any of Sol Guyana’s network of Shell branded Service Stations throughout the country. This can be done by scanning QR and merchant codes which will be available at the service stations which provides cashless and seamless transactions.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar (centre) along with Sol Guyana Inc. General Manager Earl Carribon, General Manager of MMG+ Bobita Ram and represents from GTT and Sol Guyana Inc.

Minister Indar said since Guyana became an oil producing nation it has attracted major investors from around the world. Added to that, the World Bank is projecting the country’s real Gross Domestic Product to grow about 47.9 per cent in 2022, the highest in Latin America and the Caribbean.

“That alone brings different kinds of people from all over the world into our country and they are accustomed to a certain level of service and if they come here and those services are delivered including the one, we are launching here today, using mobile financial technology to pay for your fuel,” Minister Indar underscored.

The Minister is also calling for similar services to be offered in different sectors of the country, highlighting river transport as one area.

Payment being made using MMG at one of the Shell Service Stations

General Manager of MMG+, Bobita Ram said the system is a convenient way to do business using innovative and safe technology. Such collaborations, she said are important to the 21st century Guyana.

“This transformative payment system will allow you our valued customers to drive into any one of the Shell branded service stations and pay without having to fumble for money, without having to wait for change, without even having to go into your bags or wallets. It’s literally as easy and smooth one, two, three,” Ram stated.

Sol Guyana Inc. General Manager Earl Carribon shared similar sentiments.

In May, MMG+ teamed up with the Demerara Harbour Bridge to launch the automated tolling system to facilitate payment. The automated system uses a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) strip which is picked up by scanners installed above the toll booth.

