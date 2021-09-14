Condolences at the passing of Mr. Maxwell Thom

It is with deep and profound sadness that I learnt of the untimely passing of Mr. Maxwell Thom, C.E.O. and Proprietor of the Wireless Connections Brand as well as 93.1 REAL FM Radio. Athlete, dancer, businessman, broadcaster and philanthropist, Maxwell has certainly made a positive impact on the Guyanese society.

To lose someone with such zest, zeal and love for country to the dreaded Corona Virus reinforces the fact that COVID-19 is real and that it must be taken seriously. The death of a loved one is a painful experience and Maxwell Thom was undoubtedly loved by many.

Historically, Max, as I grew to call him due to the professional friendship we developed, has made nothing but meaningful contributions to any area he set his sights on. Many may recall that thousands of Guyanese were afforded the opportunity to own a cellular phone because of his pioneering ability. That ability was transcended to sober and uplifting messages he exuded on his morning broadcasts and by extension on his radio station. As an executive of the Guyana Broadcast Owners’ Association he played his part in efforts to develop the industry in Guyana.

Guyana has lost a true son of the soil. I express condolences to the Thom, 93.1FM and Wireless Connections family on this significant loss. Be assured that we have all suffered a loss with Maxwell’s passing. May his soul rest in peace.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Hon. Kwame McCoy, MP