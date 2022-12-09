Constitutional Reform Commission to be appointed after elections COI concludes

The 20-member Constitutional Reform Commission will be appointed by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, after the Commission of Inquiry (COI) into the events surrounding the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections has concluded.

Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira made the disclosure Wednesday evening as she appeared on a programme streamed on social media.



“The Constitutional Reform Commission will be up and running as soon as the Commission of Inquiry (COI), which has a limited time, if there are delays like this, going into the courts, it could take longer than was anticipated,” Minister Teixeira disclosed.

Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Minister, Gail Teixeira



The building that is currently facilitating the elections CoI will be used to house the commission.Early in November, the National Assembly passed the Constitutional Reform Commission Bill 2022 paving the way for the appointment of the commissioners.

The commission will comprise five members nominated by the government and five members by the opposition. Representatives from the Guyana Bar Association, the labour movement, the National Toshaos’ Council, the private sector, as well as women, youth and religious organisations and farmers will make up the commission.



It will implement reform relating to elections and the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), taking into consideration its composition, method of electing its chairman and members, and its jurisdiction over the national registration and electoral processes.



Once enacted, it will provide for the commission to receive, consider and evaluate submissions for the changes to the constitution. Those recommendations will then be submitted to a standing committee for consideration by the National Assembly.

Constitutional reform requires the support of the National Assembly or in some cases, a referendum.



“Constitutional reform will take place and it will be a national issue,” the minster assured.





This was a commitment made by the PPP/C Administration shortly after it took office, vowing to never a recurrence of the events during the March 2, 2020.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

