Construction for 74 houses begins at Silica City

Construction has commenced for 74 of the 110 contracted young professional houses in Silica City, with the project currently in its foundational stage.

Silica City is located along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway and is the brainchild of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali. It is the government’s first ‘smart’ urban city that will be developed in the country.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal gives an update on Silica City

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal visited the area on Tuesday where he inspected the ongoing works.

“We have the first set of 110 contracted houses to be built. In fact, 74 of those units have commenced. And within the next two weeks, the remaining 36 will start,” the housing and water minister told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

The government is investing $3 billion in the construction of the 110 houses.

The young professional homes will be constructed in four distinct styles, comprising two flat units valued at $25,200,603 and $25,290,178, and two elevated units priced at $33,980,153 and $34,450,145.

One of the houses in the foundation stage

Minister Croal added that other infrastructural work has been done, despite the challenges encountered by the engineers and contractors.

This includes the establishment of roads and drains to accommodate proper irrigation.

The ministry is also working to develop independent access to the city, which will add to its expansion.

“The first base infrastructure work has been done. Because the soil type is sandy, we would’ve had additional expenditure in terms of concrete drains. And we would’ve put the road as crusher run,” Minister Croal explained.

Already, electricity poles have started to be installed in the area to facilitate current flow.

A wide view of the developments ongoing in the proposed city

The ministry is currently in the procurement phase to drill an independent water well in the area.

Asked if the houses being constructed have already been earmarked for persons, Minister Croal noted that the process is in the pre-qualification phase.

“We do have a list of persons who have indicated an interest. So, we are first of all going through the pre-qualification phase. No, we have not allocated, but we will be moving to the next stage in regard to that,” Minister Croal posited.

