Construction of $15.8 B office complex begins

– As Offsite steel fabrication ongoing

Work has officially started on the $15.8 billion government office complex, with offsite steel fabrication now in progress.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill 00highlighted that while visible activity at the site may be limited, substantial work is taking place offsite to ensure timely project advancement.

“Not because work is not being done on the site right now means work is not being done,” the minister stated.

During an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Monday the minister explained that the steel is being fabricated in factories before being transported for assembly. Once finalized, the steel is cut to specific lengths and strengths for the superstructure.

Currently, the project is approximately 6 percent complete, with a total of $2.6 billion paid to the contractor, Caribbean Green Building Inc. Future payments will depend on work progress and certification by the FIDIC Engineer.

Other works started on February 23, 2024, following a change in location aimed at improving access from major roadways, including the Demerara Harbour Bridge and Heroes Highway.

Legal and preliminary work is almost complete, with land grubbing finished and geotechnical investigations well underway—stage one is complete and stage two is 95 percent complete.

Additionally, sand filling for 13 acres of temporary and permanent works is 99 percent complete, and detailed designs are 25 percent finished, with conceptual designs already approved.

3D image of the $15.8 Billion Government Office Complex

The next phase involves manufacturing concrete piles, to be installed once all design parameters are confirmed.

The expected completion date for the office complex is August 23, 2026.

Minister Edghill clarified that this project is not connected to the construction of the Sheraton Four Points Hotel, addressing concerns over misinformation from the opposition.

He reiterated that the complex is part of the government’s long-term development strategy to enhance efficiency and centralize public services.

The complex will include four 12-story towers to accommodate 6,000 staff, helping to alleviate parking issues currently faced in central Georgetown.

