Construction of Berbice Stadium to commence soon

Construction of the state-of-the-art multi-million-dollar stadium at Palmyra, East Berbice-Corentyne is expected to commence soon.

The facility is expected to provide significant impetus to sports development in the region and will serve as a venue for a range of activities, including cricket, concerts, and other major events.

Providing an update on the project on Wednesday, Regional Chairman, David Armogan said, “The people are mobilising to start the stadium as early as practicable…so I understand that they are here and so very shortly we will see work beginning at the stadium.”

The stadium is slated for 2025 completion and will have a minimum seating capacity of 10,000, with the possibility of a motor-racing track on its outskirts.

Similar to the Providence National Stadium on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD), the Berbice Stadium will become one of the largest sports facilities in the country.

In March, President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali visited the Palmyra Village site to launch the construction of the stadium.

The head of state said the stadium will vastly aid in the transformation of the Region, bringing more businesses and other infrastructure to the area.

The facility is not just for sports enthusiasts but also holds great potential for training young sportsmen and women into world-class athletes.

