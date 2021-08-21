Construction of surgical block underway at Kamarang District Hospital

-aiming for full diagnostic capacity says Dr. Mahadeo

By the end of this year to early 2022, construction of a surgical block currently underway at the Kamarang District Hospital, should be completed.

During a multi-purpose two-day visit to the Upper Mazaruni region, Director General of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Vishwa Mahadeo, and his team from Regional Health Services (RHS), inspected ongoing works and services at the health institution.

Director General of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Vishwa Mahadeo speaking with residents of Kako during his two-day visit to the Upper Mazaruni Region.

“At Kamarang, the theatre, the surgical capacity is being built as we speak. There the contractor is building the new surgical block to which wards will be attached. Subsequently and hopefully at Kamarang you will also have full diagnostic capacity; that is to have x-rays, to have full laboratory capacity, not only to have the ultrasound machine but to have someone to be able to use the ultrasound machine.”

Dr. Mahadeo said as the secondary health facility in that part of Region Seven (Cuyuni/Mazaruni), Kamarang is being outfitted with modern facilities to meet the needs of residents. This, the Director General noted is in keeping with the mandate of President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, to develop regional health services and ensure every citizen regardless of geographic location benefits from proper healthcare.

“So, patients from all these areas that are referred to Kamarang, and very often they are referred to Kamarang but end up being in transit to Georgetown because of the types of emergencies, we want this to change. People need to be able to access services like the regional hospitals on the coast,” Dr. Mahadeo stated.

He said this can only be achieved through the support of doctors and medical officers who are also willing to take up the mantle and serve the Government in this capacity in the hinterland regions.

The Kamarang District Hospital serves approximately 12 communities in the Upper Mazaruni region, these include, Waramadong, Jawalla, Quebanang, Kako, Phillippai and Paruima.

In 2019, the hospital’s capacity increased with the construction of a Doctors’ Quarters. The hospital also got additional rooms to facilitate the Environmental Health and Dentistry departments and a Laboratory. However, the facility had no electricity, and since coming into office, the PPP/C Government has ensured the hospital is fully powered, with its own solar power system.