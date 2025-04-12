Construction on first phase of Parika international port to begin before July – President Ali

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has announced that construction on the first phase of the transformation of Parika Stelling into an international port facility is expected to commence long before July.

The President made the announcement on Friday during a community engagement at Hydronie Market, Region Three.

“On May 2nd, the Expression of Interest for an important project will close” he said. “We are going to launch the first phase of converting Parika Stelling into a port that will ship directly to the region. We hope that construction on the first phase will commence long before July,” the president said.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali speaking at the community meeting at Hydronie Market tarmac

According to President Ali, the new port will allow Guyana to directly ship goods throughout the Caribbean, creating a streamlined export process that will bolster regional trade.

“What is that project? It is one of the most transformative projects for these islands, Parika and for every single farmer and shipper,” President Ali emphasised.

Already, some $46.6 million has been invested to rehabilitate the Parika Stelling. These upgrades have improved docking for regional ferries, expanded parking facilities, and streamlined speedboat operations along the Essequibo and Demerara routes.

President Ali also highlighted that critical investments will also be made to support the massive port facility.

“To support the port, we also have to invest in key infrastructure here so that you will have customs and immigration. You will also have a modern fire service, a modern coast guard, [and] a modern police service,” he said.

Residents at the meeting

Funding will be directed toward constructing a state-of-the-art storage and processing facility, including cold storage, to significantly extend the shelf life of farmers’ produce.

President Ali explained that the port will also be equipped to accommodate cruise liners, giving tourists access to explore the rich offerings of the Essequibo tourism circuit.

“The investments that we are making in the port facility will also bring with it a marina. A marina so that we can have boats utilising the marina to support the tourism sector so that you would have sailing in the Essequibo River,” the president said.

Funds have already been set aside in the Ministry of Public Works’ $9.9 billion river transport budget for this initiative.

He emphasised that these transformative efforts go beyond the government’s manifesto commitments.

“We have fulfilled completely every single promise that we made in that manifesto. We are working beyond the confines of the manifesto. We don’t see ourselves bounded only by those commitments.

“We are looking for every opportunity to give more to the people within the financial and economic framework of our country,” President Ali affirmed.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addressing residents at a community meeting at Hydronie Market tarmac on Friday

The Parika port facility will add to the host of development projects currently underway in the region to drive economic growth. With major initiatives such as the Vreed-en-Hoop Shorebase, Gas-to-Energy projects, and the industrial hub at Wales, alongside expansive housing developments and critical road and drainage infrastructure, Region Three is poised to become a major engine of national development.

